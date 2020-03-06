By Chibesa Kalandwe II BA(UNZA), MSc(Arizona)

Since this relationship is public. We are also part of it. But that is not the main problem here. We should all be worried that a promising fine young man is on the brink of ruin due to poor choices.

How will a simple camera man from Lusaka bankroll and fund the extravagant lifestyle that Carol Christina Hudson comes with?

For those, whose not so familiar with the life and times of Chellah Tukuta, his soon to be ex-wife Chanda Chibuta whom he has been humiliating and trashing on social media was in the actual sense of it, the financial stem of the family.

A Chartered accountant by profession, Chanda would shoulder a huge chunk of the household bill. From taking the kids to school to getting Tukuta his camera lenses.

According to the first letter of Paul to the Corinthians in the New King James version: ‘All things are permissible but not everything is beneficial.

Many powerful businessmen and politicians on the Copperbelt and Lusaka have swam through the enticing juicy thighs of Carol Hudson. Today most of them are now destitutes clutching the bible and giving testimonies in church about how they got saved at the eleventh hour. Chellah is not the first nor the last, he is merely a current project Hudson is undertaking.

Can Carol weather the storms of life with Tukuta. If hunger threatened to deny Chellah’s scattered teeth anything to bite, would she stick by him? How will he fund this new found fame as a socialite? The next step maybe stealing to keep up appearances. Which ever way you look at it, this will have a catastrophic end to it.

The Zambian Constitution guarantees Tukuta’s freedom of conscious, choice and assembly. In simple terms, it is non of our business with his new found love in the hands of Carol. But is it beneficial? St. Paul asks in his letter to the Corinthians.