By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~Kalulushi

VEEP INONGE WINA IS A LIAR

Am ashamed to belong to this nation where lying is part of the agenda on the tables of high profile figures the likes of the vice president INONGE WINA.

In all fairness, was the Vice president in order to have lied that she knew who gutted city market immediately after it got burnt even before instituting investigations?

To this date, she has not informed the nation to who gutted the city market.

She shamelessly lied in parliament on gassing that it was the opposition ploy meant to destabilised the good governance by PF regime. To this date no opposition has been in arrested in connection with gassing but only PF inclined members have been picked so far in gassing related matters and PF has grown cold fit in giving out a comprehensive report on gassing.

As though that was not enough lying from Mama WINA, she further shamelessly lied in parliament yesterday that the violence and abducting of the police in Mpika was done by UPND. Is it old age catching up with her?

The alarming statements she issues are dangerous and can ignite fire in the country.

We have seen pictures and videos of cadres and men in uniform blocking the road with tires, were those men in uniform policemen or cadres because policemen would not allow that nonsensical act?

Can INONGE WINA tell us why those men in Uniform allowed cadres to block the public road?

How did she know they were UPND cadres that abducted the policemen?

Hon Mweetwa has now been vindicated for having called her a shameless liar

It seems lying is her seasoned hobby no wonder why she can’t stop.

Genuine speak the truth no matter how hurting it is than all the time lying to cleanse one’s in own making mess..