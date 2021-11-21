VEEP MUTALE NALUMANGO IN EGYPT FOR COMESA HEADS OF STATE SUMMIT

November 21, 2021.

She wrote….

Let me appreciate the Arab Republic of Egypt for their warm welcome as we arrived to take part in this year’s 21st COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit which will officially start on Tuesday, Nov 23 with key preparations expected to start tomorrow Nov 22.

The Summit will have both in-person and virtual participation of member countries and heads of African economic blocs.

As Zambia we are geared to Market ourselves: The trend of thinking Zambia is a dump site is not part of the new dawn administration, this is the message for all those in Diplomatic Missions, familiarize yourselves with the UPND policy and market the image of Zambia.

W.K Mutale Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia