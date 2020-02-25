LIBERIA PICKS VJ JNR

Veteran politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga’s son, Junior has been appointed Liberia’s Consul General to Zambia.

Mwaanga’s appointment was revealed at a two-day Special Retreat for Honorary Consuls held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, C. Cecil Dennis Jr Auditorium, in Monrovia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with mikemubanga.com, Mwaanga expressed joy at the appointment and is confident that he will deliver in his new role.

“This (appointment) means a lot to me because Liberia is home and I have family here and my direct benefit is free movement because of the restrictive visa process,” said the 47 year old, who will be based in Lusaka, Zambia.

“I am very optimistic that this opportunity will open bigger and better ones in the interest of our respective countries and Liberia as well.”

The special-retreat, which attracted Honorary Consuls from Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Liberian senior government officials, was the second to be held under the George Weah led administration.

The event, held under the theme, “Economic Growth Thru Foreign Partnership” offered the Consuls an opportunity to access information and key statistics on the tax regime and investment climate in Liberia.