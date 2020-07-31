VERY TOUCHING LETTER WRITTEN BY MRS DAVID MABUMBA
I am going through a lot and I feel as though the world has ended. Despite being heavily mocked by people that I thought were my close friends and family members, Iam still alive because of the comfort I find in Jesus Christ my Lord. Dear Lord I thank You for strengthening me during this difficult time and may Your Holy Name be exhorted forever.
It is of no coincidence that calamity fell on us on the very day we were to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary. To you Davy as I lovingly call you, please be lets assured that Iam your loving and caring wife and I will remain so until death do us part. David, trust me when you need a mother, a friend and mostly a loving wife. I will always be there for you in good or bad times. For better and for worse you are mine.
I wholeheartedly forgave you for what happened the very day I saw it, I know God Almighty has seen your tears and has forgiven you too. Lets now wipe our tears of shame my love and move forward. You are mine forever David for the 20 years I have been with you in marriage have been awesome. Stop crying my love, wipe your tears my God given husband, for God is with us. We have conquered many battles in 20 years and even this one, we shall conquer in Jesus Christ’s Name!
With Tears of Love and Care;
Yours Loving Wife ‘Vivian Chisenga Mabumba’.
For sure God will see you through this rough patch.
Trust him alone and not mankind.
Prayer is the answer to all our problems
Ba Mrs. Mabumba it must be really hard to cope and devastating but my advice to you is that if as a family you want to see an end to this issue and early recovery please keep your feelings and actions out of the public domain. You will need total peace to recover from this tragedy and the public does not provide such an environment. Time heals and I am very sure you and your family will soon find a new beginning.
One thing about this man have noticed is that there is no that cadrism behavior in him, its the only thing that differentiates him from other pf members. Maybe his friends saw this strength in him too.
God Almighty will strengthen the Mabumba family. There is no situation our Lord Jesus Christ can fell to handle. I pray that the grace and mercies of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you brother David Mabumba and God Almighty restore peace and joy in his family. Thank you to you Mrs. Mabumba for supporting your husband in this trying moment. For His anger endureth but a moment, and in His favor is life; weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning (Psalm 30:50).