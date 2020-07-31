VERY TOUCHING LETTER WRITTEN BY MRS DAVID MABUMBA

I am going through a lot and I feel as though the world has ended. Despite being heavily mocked by people that I thought were my close friends and family members, Iam still alive because of the comfort I find in Jesus Christ my Lord. Dear Lord I thank You for strengthening me during this difficult time and may Your Holy Name be exhorted forever.



It is of no coincidence that calamity fell on us on the very day we were to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary. To you Davy as I lovingly call you, please be lets assured that Iam your loving and caring wife and I will remain so until death do us part. David, trust me when you need a mother, a friend and mostly a loving wife. I will always be there for you in good or bad times. For better and for worse you are mine.

I wholeheartedly forgave you for what happened the very day I saw it, I know God Almighty has seen your tears and has forgiven you too. Lets now wipe our tears of shame my love and move forward. You are mine forever David for the 20 years I have been with you in marriage have been awesome. Stop crying my love, wipe your tears my God given husband, for God is with us. We have conquered many battles in 20 years and even this one, we shall conquer in Jesus Christ’s Name!

With Tears of Love and Care;

Yours Loving Wife ‘Vivian Chisenga Mabumba’.