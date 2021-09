VICE PRESIDENT AND LEADER OF GOVERNMENT BUSINESS IN PARLIAMENT TAKES OATH BEFORE PARLIAMENT

She wrote….

I took Oath before Parliament as I take up my role as a leader of government business. I am elated with the opportunity to explain Government policy and implementation of the same to the people of Zambia.

Ours is service to the people of Zambia and to God’s glory.

Mutale Nalumango

Vice President of Zambia.