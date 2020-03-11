Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has advised Vice President Inonge Wina not to go ahead with her plans to contest next year’s elections.

Mr. Changala said Mrs. Wina will be fighting nature by insisting to remain in politics at her age.

In an interview, Mr. Changala has charged that Mrs. Wina is too old and should instead consider resting after 2021.

He said it is laughable that Mrs. Wina who will soon turn 80 years old could claim to be fit and ready to continue contributing to the nation through politics.

Vice President Inonge Wina last week said she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mrs. Wina said there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.

Lusaka based Millenium Radio reported that Mrs. Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.

And Mrs. Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.