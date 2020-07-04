Vice President Inonge Wina defends the High Nomination Fees for Elections

Vice President Inonge Wina says proposed nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for candidates contesting the 2021 general elections were made after consideration of a number of issues.

Mrs. Wina says one of the issues is the requirement to issue all presidential candidates a free voter’s register for all the streams whose cost is estimated at 610,000 Kwacha per presidential candidate.

She says before the meeting with various political parties, ECZ undertook a benchmarking exercise on other electoral bodies in Africa where it was discovered that the average nomination fee was 350,000 Kwacha.

Mrs. Wina says the highest Nomination fees were in the Democratic Republic of Congo which was pegged at 1.8 million hundred Kwacha equivalent.

She says it is for this reason that ECZ engaged stakeholders and political parties to make proposals for election nomination fees for the purpose of agreeing on the final figure.

Mrs. Wina said this today during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament in response to a question by Chimbamilonga Member of Parliament who wanted to find out why ECZ had proposed an increase in nomination fees.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina said Government had an administrative matter to deal with before it could resume the social cash transfer programme.

She said the Ministry of Community Development is being empowered to ensure the beneficiaries of social cash transfer start receiving it.

Mrs. Wina further said there are many social protection measures that Government is taking in order to bring the various sectors and players under one unit.

She said Smart Zambia is currently working with the Ministry of Community Development so that data base is established…