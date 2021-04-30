By Tinkerbel Mwila

Vice President Inonge Wina says she is extremely shocked with the criticism being poured on her for merely giving out some money to marketers at a named market on her way back from a tour of Kasempa district in northwestern province.

Mrs. Wina has since challenged all those Civil Society Organizations and the opposition who are sensationalizing her gesture to marketeers who were demanding that she buy something from them to tell the nation whether or not none of them has never given out money to any marketers or at a bus stop.

Responding to questions in parliament this morning during the Vice President Question Time, Mrs. Wina says she stands ready to be crucified if her gesture to the said marketers in Solwezi was morally wrong.

She explains that demeaning people could be the last thing she can do further accusing opposition political players of wanting to malign her name.

PHOENIX NEWS