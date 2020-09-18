Vice President Inonge Wina has moved a motion to restore on the Order Paper, the Constitution Bill number 10 in Parliament. Mrs. Wina moved the motion to restore the amendment bill but could not be debated because it was time to adjourn for tomorrow.

The Vice President moved the motion in line with Standing Order 126 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia which if passed will allow the restoration of Bills presented to the House in the Fourth Sessions of the Twelfth National Assembly.

Bill number 10 serves to amend the Constitution of Zambia of 2016. Other Bills presented to be restored on the Order Paper include the National Planning and Budgeting, the National Forensic and the Food and Nutrition.

Mrs. Wina also moved the motion on the Patents and Companies Registration Agency and the Landlord and Tenant Act for amendments as well as the National Council for Construction and the Food Reserve Bill.