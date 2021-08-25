VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO WRITES AN OPEN LETTER TO H.E MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Your excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema the 7th Republican President of Zambia, I wish to sincerely express my gratitude to you and indeed our Alliance partners, for having accorded me this very rare opportunity, to become your running mate, and now the Republican Vice President. It’s a great honor to be of service in a country that is blessed with both vast natural resources and a people that can only be described as among the best in the world.

This responsibility is not for self-gratification. It’s not an item one ticks off of their to-do list. But it’s a call of selfless service to people in my pursuit to glorify GOD. Therefore, GOD will only be glorified, if His people are served well.

Today I can feel the hope, the excitement and anticipation of a good future for Zambia just like the feeling I had as a 9 year old young girl in Kaputa as Zambia got its independence. It is clear now as it was then that we will no longer have to be subjected to injustices and unfair treatment as a people.

The hope and optimism of Zambians during my childhood made me fall in love with Zambia. That same hope and optimism, today we pass on to the millions of young people who made a statement about their future on 12th August 2021. It was a statement that they wanted a Zambia that every human being should be valued and treated with dignity.

Our constitution recognizes the equality in worth of both men and women and this Mr. President you have exemplary demonstrated in how you regard your wife who is now our first lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema: You have shown that you are a good husband and demonstrated good leadership to your children.

The women of Zambia understand all too well the social and economic environment we are in. They feel the brunt of the lack of jobs and the difficulties of feeding the family and the misogynistic structure of our society.

It is therefore with great anticipation that the women of this country look forward to your leadership that will provide an environment which will encourage them to thrive and feel safe, unlike feeling like second class citizens.

President HH or should I say Bally as you are popularly known by the youths, you have demonstrated to them that being consistent, focused, disciplined, not giving up and faith in God are key factors in realizing ones God given dreams. You are indeed a role model for the young people and we know that under your leadership, many dreams and aspirations of our youths will come to life.

The Zambians have believed our promise of Change and they now await for our action to ending corruption, promoting justice and boosting the country’s economy, among other responsibilities as enshrined in our party manifesto. Knowing the man that you are and the uncompromised values you stand for, it is possible that together as a nation we will FIX IT.

This historic day is not for the UPND and its Alliance Partners. This day is for Zambia. Let us therefore continue to uphold the legacy of our founding fathers of “One Zambia One Nation.” And as image bearers of God, let us all rise above selfish interests and be of service to one another.

Finally, I would like to express my eternal gratitude to my God given, God ordained Bishop-husband for always standing with me, counselling me and praying with me through my journey. To my lovely children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and my friends, thank you for being my support system without which, my life would have been incomplete.

I thank you