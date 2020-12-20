By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

I am not surprised that the Police in Lusaka have summoned Hakainde Hichilema to appear at the Police Head Office.

This is Lungu’s wicked maneuver to ensure that Hakainde does not run for the 2021 elections.

Remember his satanic sentiment that one day a Tonga will be president but certainly not Hakainde.

If we think we have seen enough political machination against Hakainde, we are in for a rude shock.

Lungu is not going to rest until he has excreted Hakainde from participating in next year’s elections, an objective to be achieved at any cost.

Keep in mind that Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) regime has arrested Hakainde more than fifteen times.

The worst of all was when he was arrested on tramped up treason charges.

What is baffling me is how we have been allowing Lungu to victimise Hakainde unabated.

For how long are we going to allow him to treat Hakainde badly or subject him to a detriment for merely exercising his democratic right to seek leadership and for speaking against the socio-economic ills affecting our people?

Of course we are all called to practice the virtue of tolerance by putting up with things we consider wrong or displeasing.

Regrettably, Lungu has crossed the line.

He has actually reached a point where he is making his rejected and despotic domination of Hakainde’s rights the general norm.

This is a form of intolerance that should not be tolerated.

It is high time Lungu is warned that the tolerance people have been showing towards the victimisation of Hakainde should not be mistaken for approval of the arresting of Hakainde.

No! People have been tolerating the arresting of Hakainde for loftier purposes such as national security and peace.

Otherwise it is so easy for people to rise up against Lungu’s abuse of power and say enough is enough, and there could be no country to talk about.

Therefore, without general tolerance especially on the side of Hakainde, this country would have literally ground to a halt a long time ago. But for the sake of the value of peace, people have been putting up with Lungu’s undesirable actions not only against Hakainde but against many citizens.

Of itself, tolerance is a good and necessary thing, but like most good things, it has its limits.

It is very clear that Lungu detests Hakainde with the wrong passion that can kill a person, and we should never again give Lungu a chance to have control of Hakainde’s life because there is no dangerous person than a power drunk and desperate person such as Lungu.

Yes, without tolerance we might go to war over power, but let it be so if that is what it will take to stop Lungu from victimising Hakainde.

If we see a person in Hakainde whose rights must be protected and a bearer of hope that the country is looking for, stopping his victimisation must be a priority on our national agenda and a ‘deal breaker’ for peace.

Otherwise our tolerance is foolishly risking Hakainde’s life and the hope for a better country for all Zambians.

We should never tolerate people like Lungu who promote intolerance. It sounds like a paradox, but this should be our turning point because enough is enough of Lungu’s intolerance.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of Lungu’s evil scheme against Hakainde and a better country for all, is the ill of enlightened citizens giving into political intolerance.

Countrymen and women, enough is enough!