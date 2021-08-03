“This term we are starting on the 13th August, or after the swearing in ceremony, when we win on 12th August, on 13th August we will know the results and we will hit the ground running and continue on the development agenda we have embarked on.” President Lungu said.

And President Lungu says the people of Samfya will soon get a new modern market so that they also enjoy the facilities that Government is coming up with.

He has since tasked the market management to find alternative land where the new market will be built.

“I will work with your area member of parliament to construct a new modern market here. Find a proper place because if we try to be build a new market here people will say where are you taking us,” President Lungu said.

“The marketeers here don’t want to move because a day without selling they make losses and to avoid conflict with our partners who are the marketeers, you work with local authorities, the MP so that you find a place where you can put a modern market for Mwanfulilwa so that you also benefit from the facilities Government is setting up,” he said.

