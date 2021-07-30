THE wind of change being imagined is not there, says Ronald Chitotela.

In an interview yesterday, the former tourism and arts minister said he had no doubt that President Edgar Lungu would win in Luapula Province and the country in general.

He acknowledged that just like any political race there are some challenges but refuted claims that the PF had lost popularity in the province.

“I was listening to my young brother [Mubita] Nawa (saying) that there is a wind of change and I just laughed…there is nothing like that. The people still love President Lungu and I have no doubt in my mind that we will sweep Luapula by about 95 per cent,” Chitotela said. “Were you there in 1991 or you were very young? Did you see how it was in 2011? Is that the wind you see today? The wind of change is in the mind of some people. Here I can assure you that we will win by 95 per cent.”

He added that he was optimistic that the PF would win all parliamentary seats in Luapula owing to the party’s popularity.

Chitotela said the province was naturally hospitable and so the numbers of people the opposition are gathering does not translate to being popular.

Chitotela, who is also member of the central committee, added that contrary to assertions of failure, the PF has generally delivered to people’s expectations.

He argued that to say the PF had failed the Zambian people is being malicious and unappreciative.

Chitotela said the opposition was using the very facilities brought about by the PF government to discredit the ruling party.

“In Pambashe we have revived old companies and come up with new ones. Me and my Kawambwa Central colleague, Hon. [Nickson] Chilangwa have revived the Kawambwa Tea Company. In Pambashe, companies such as Mununshi Banana Plantation, ZAFFICO, Sunbird, Green 2000 project, Kawambwa Sugar, among others are operational,” he said. “And some former PF cabinet minister failed to revive Mansa Batteries when they served as member of parliament and today they are vying for presidency and are coming here using the roads we have constructed to lie to the people here that we have failed. They have no shame. We have delivered unprecedented development across the country and people are generally appreciating. With what we have done so far, victory is certain come August 12. I am confident that we will win all the parliamentary seats.”

Chitotela advised voters against falling for cheap politics being peddled by the opposition who he said have nothing to offer.

“Only people that have lived in Pambashe are able to appreciate the level of development that has taken place in this area – new schools, roads and health posts have been constructed and are operational. We are not saying we have done it all but surely, generally, we have done what most people are appreciating and we are yet to do more,” said Chitotela.