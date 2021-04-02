VICTORY IS CERTAIN FOR ANY CANDIDATE THAT WILL CONTEST ON THE PF TICKET-ANTONIO MWANZA

… as he says the ruling party has been overwhelmed with applications from people wishing to contest on the PF ticket

Lusaka, Thursday 1st April 2021

(SmartEagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says victory is certain for any candidate that will contest on the PF ticket in the fourth coming August 12 general elections.

Speaking when he featured on Live Radio in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwanza said the PF is overwhelmed with the number of aspiring candidates wishing to contest on the party ticket.

Mr. Mwanza disclosed that in Lusaka alone, the party has received an average of 10 applications from people wishing to contest on the PF ticket in each constituency.

He charged that unlike the opposition UPND that is begging people to contest on their ticket, the ruling PF is overwhelmed with applications from credible and saleable candidates because they know that victory is certain for them once adopted.

“This shows that people have realized that the Patriotic Front is the sure way of winning elections hence the number of applicants the party has received, ” Mr. Mwanza said.

And Mr. Mwanza said it is unfortunate that the UPND has failed to find candidates that will contest on their ticket and are now waiting to adopt those that will not be adopted by the ruling party.

The PF Deputy Media Director charged that it is laughable that the UPND want to adopt the same people they have been calling corrupt, ‘ba mwankole’ and ‘bamushanina ubwali’ to contest on their ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza has reiterated the party’s call on those that will not be adopted not to despair but learn from President Lungu who despite not being adopted when he applied to contest for the Chawama seat in 2006 remained royal to the party.

“President Lungu applied to contest on the party ticket in 2006, he was not adopted; the president did not defect from PF but remained in the party and today he is Republican President” he explained.

Mr. Mwanza said people who will not be adopted must realize that they are more elections coming and more positions in government where they can still be deployed to serve the country.

And Mr. Mwanza has charged that it is unfair for the opposition UPND to write to the African Union and SADC accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that they were biased in the registration of voters.

“Their letter which is dated 25th of March, 2021, they have accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia of registering more voters in seven provinces which are strongholds of PF against three provinces which were their strongholds,” Mr. Mwanza said.

He explained that the ECZ have done a commendable job hence it will be unfair for anyone to malign them.

The PF Deputy Media Director stated that all the stakeholders have been involved in all the electoral processes by the ECZ starting from the issue of voter registration.

Mr. Mwanza has since urged the UPND to leave the Electoral Commission of Zambia alone saying that if they have any issues they can go to their offices to air their grievances instead of running to the international community.

He charged that the opposition UPND has realized that they do not have the numbers to defeat President Lungu and the PF hence they have resorted to find excuses for their eminent loss.

Mr. Mwanza stated that the PF has seven provinces which are their strongholds and have equally started making way into Western Province which was once a UPND stronghold.

He explained that out of the 25 bye elections that were held in Western Province, the PF managed to win 19 an indication that the Province is no longer a UPND stronghold.

“They have realized that they don’t have the numbers and now want to bring confusion by blaming ECZ, blaming the police and very soon we shall hear that they are blaming the Pop of the Catholic Church for their loss of elections,” Mr. Mwanza said.