MUTINTA Buumba Mazoka has called for quality leadership in the country.

Mutinta is daughter to late UPND founding leader Anderson Mazoka.

Addressing journalists in Choma where she attended the UPND convention, Mutinta said currently there was a leadership vacuum in the country hence increased poverty levels.

“Quality leadership coupled with increased women participation in governance is cardinal if the country is to move forward,” she said.

Mutinta, who is also contesting for a national management committee position, said she was stepping out of her comfort zone to help the minority in society.

“I’m going there to represent the minority. There are so many people that are disenfranchised. I have chosen to step out to make sure I represent the women; as you know in this country, the womenfolk and youths do not participate in politics but at voting level its them in the majority,” Mutinta said. “We have always as women given the excuse of poverty as a reason for not participating in politics, but you know, poverty is a circle; it is not only in Zambia. We need education to help women change their mindset, as you know that we live in patriarchal society where everything is about men.”

She appealed to the nation to give women a chance to participate in politics.

Mutinta urged the women to ignore what she termed ill-talk from men and remain strong.

“The other issue affecting women participation in politics is lack of money. Men are flashing money out there and as a result, women fail to fit in that kind of environment. Let’s be citizens that are willing to change. Women are mothers who can bring positive change in the governance of the country,” said Mutinta. “It’s critical for women to participate in the August general election. As women, our go should not be about being victorious but pursuit for right things and giving service to society. Yes, victory is enjoyable but truth is we don’t go to be victors but pursuit for effective service delivery. Even if I don’t make it to the UPND NMC, I can’t stop now, I have to go on. I urge all women in the country that want to join politics not to be afraid but step forward to give a service. Retreating after losing can’t make one go further in life.”