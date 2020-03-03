Home Photos VIDEO: A Scorpion Bus has overturned along the Great North Road in... PhotosVideos VIDEO: A Scorpion Bus has overturned along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi March 3, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A Scorpion Bus has overturned along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi.The bus was on its way to Lusaka from Solwezi 87980732_2461748224074796_6385702640629579776_n 1 COMMENT Why so main accidents under PF? Too many sacrifices since PF came into power. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Why so main accidents under PF? Too many sacrifices since PF came into power.