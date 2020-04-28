PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pretoria-Tuesday, 28th April 2020

South African President His Excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa has joined several world leaders and dignateries in wishing Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda a happy 96th birthday.

President Ramaphosa, who is also current African Union Chairperson says Dr. Kaunda was an inspiration and great motivator to many world leaders.

He said the continent was indented to Dr. Kaunda’s many years of fighting for justice, freedom and equality not only on the African continent but globally

He said many leaders in the world today were standing on broad shoulders of Dr. Kaunda as he was always available to give counsel and guidance when called upon.

President Ramaphosa added that his country together with African Union were delighted to celebrate Dr. Kaunda’s 96th birthday and thanked him for all his good works.

President Ramaphosa said this in a televised message that was broadcast on South Africa Broadcasting Corporation(SABC) monitored by the Zambian High Commission in South Africa

Mrs Naomi Nyawali First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission South Africa [email protected]

https://youtu.be/WsKQhNAI6ic