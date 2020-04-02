AFRICAN LEADERS SONG ON CORONAVIRUS FIGHT RELEASED, FEATURES ZAMBIA’S HH

As the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, some African leaders among them current and former Heads of State, current and former Prime Ministers, current and former Vice Presidents, Royal Families, political party leaders drawn from across Africa have joined hands in sensitising the Nations through various means including songs such as this one in the video.

The song calls for unity of purpose across Africa and the globe in the fight against coronavirus.

Kindly watch and share and save lives.

Thank you.