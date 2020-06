SOCIALITE ALICE ROWLAND MUSUKWA SPEAKS OUT ON PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S GOVERNANCE SYSTEM

My Question to His excellency the president of Zambia.

1) Why Are you Scared to Listen????

The Disgruntled youths are only asking Questions.

With No violence intended.

To my fellow youths, as we exercise our freedom to Express ourselves ,let’s Apply intelligence So that they never use our Auctions and words against us, at this point they are using anything possible to frustrate us, so we may lose focus.