I AM NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2026, LET ME REST, I HAVE RUN MY RACE, FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU SAYS

FORMER Republican President Edgar Lungu has announced that he will soon retire from active politics.

Speaking this morning after church service at United Church Of Zambia( UCZ ) All Saints Congregation in Chainda, the former president said he is not available for 2026.

He urged the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to rebrand itself with new leadership.

“I am not available for 2026, the PF should now rebrand itself with new leadership, when the right time comes, we will announce the new PF President and I will take leave, I have run my race, let me rest” he said.

He however said he is available to offer leadership to the nation.

“If I am going to resign its personal with my employers who are the government of Zambia. So why the fuss, baletina? I want to rest, I have done my part,” he said.

📹 Chanda John Chimba.