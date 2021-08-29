I AM NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2026, LET ME REST, I HAVE RUN MY RACE, FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU SAYS
FORMER Republican President Edgar Lungu has announced that he will soon retire from active politics.
Speaking this morning after church service at United Church Of Zambia( UCZ ) All Saints Congregation in Chainda, the former president said he is not available for 2026.
He urged the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to rebrand itself with new leadership.
“I am not available for 2026, the PF should now rebrand itself with new leadership, when the right time comes, we will announce the new PF President and I will take leave, I have run my race, let me rest” he said.
He however said he is available to offer leadership to the nation.
“If I am going to resign its personal with my employers who are the government of Zambia. So why the fuss, baletina? I want to rest, I have done my part,” he said.
📹 Chanda John Chimba.
True: He has done him part including causing irreparable damage to his party PF. It will be a miracle if PF can be rebranded as a credible political organization.
I agree with Musumali. When the Kasaka, the bag full of money is no longer there, I see nobody hanging around and supporting the PF party.
No one will fund the soon to be defunct PF.
We have seen for ourselves what kind of damage these fools are capable of.
PF is done and very soon most or some of their parliamentary seats will be nullified because the evidence of electoral malpractice is against them is overwhelming
Sir, it’s not that you are not available for 2026, the law does not allow you to stand for a third term.
That kangaroo concourt you have been using will be disbanded and a qualified and experienced bench will be ushered in.