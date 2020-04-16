Ambassador George Zulu rebukes Chitimukulu and warns him not to destroy spirit of one Zambia one Nation.

– It’s the Tongas and Lozis that have called the shots on who becomes Republican President

– Kenneth Kaunda has never been Malawian.

By Bruce Nyirenda/16.04.20

Former diplomat under President Micheal Sata Ambassador George Zulu has castigated Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people, for his failure in taking interest of Zambians in dealing with matters of public affairs by courting Bemba ethnic supremacist sentiments.

In recorded audio released to the press yesterday,Ambassador Zulu admonishes Chitimukulu for suggesting that the first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda was Malawian, warning the Chief to stop inciting and misleading people because the Zambian laws are inefficient in vindication a reputation once it’s lost.

Ambassador Zulu called on senior Bembas to persuade the Chief to correct the wrong perception he is flaunting to Zambians inorder that the country remains united.

Attached hereto is the audio.