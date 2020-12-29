BY SMART EAGLES

POLICE URGED TO PROBE HICHILEMA OVER NSAMA, KAUNDA’S DEATHS!

…. As widespread video/Audio evidence reveal that only he understood the manner in which the two had been killed.

A few hours after UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was called for questioning at the Zambia Police Headquarters on Wednesday, he held a Press Briefing with his supporters discussing how his interview had gone.

However, Mr. Hichilema’s briefing has startled the Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Mr. Vfollowing revelations that he understood the manner in which a state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda a UPND cadre had been shot.

In a visual/audio recording from Mr. Hichilema’s briefing which was played during the radio Christian Voice’s chat back program, Mr. Hichilema said “A number of people have been killed and if you check in the manner that they have been killed, all of them …shot in the head by snipers, by specialist people *THOSE OF US* who understand this industry know that that was specialist individuals that were planted in the crowd to kill people.”

And Mr. Mwanza who was a special guest on the program felt Mr. Hichilema must be probed as a key witness because it appears that he understood what clearly transpired.

“I want the people to listen to what Mr. Hakainde Hichilema said and it’s on record, and I don’t know why the police up to now have not gone to question Mr. Hakainde because it seems he knows who did that and how they did it. It’s on record and I want to play it for the Zambian people to listen …This man says that he knows who gunned-down these two individuals, it’s on record, two hours after the deaths of those people, he says these were snipers, he says these were planted in a crowd and he says he understands this industry. And the police have this evidence, surely, they must call him and appear before the police to explain. He is a key witness because he says he knows what happened, he understands snipers and how they operate and that they were planted in the crowd.” Said Mr. Mwanza.

He further insisted that the twos’ deaths could have been avoided had Hichilema heeded to police advice but he went on to ferry loads of cadres to escort him to the police headquarters resulting to the fracas in which two lives were lost.

“There was no need for him to mobilize busses as far as Mazabuka, Monze. They went to Mazabuka, they went to Monze to ferry people and bring them to Lusaka to go and cause commotion. This is a man with 10 law firms …10, does he need cadres? He doesn’t need that! This was a simple callout and as a citizen who wants to be a President, he also has to be mindful of other people that are holding office today.” Said Mr. Mwanza.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwanza wondered why Mr. Hichilema who had a lot of law firms representing him would go to the police headquarters with a lot of supporters of a simple call out. He shares the view that the shooting s could have been avoided if Hichilema did not bring funfair to the police.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the families of those that have lost two innocent sources, that thing could have been avoided if our brother Mr. Hakainde Sammie Hichilema did not bring funfair to a simple call-out. He has ten law firms that are representing him. He doesn’t need cadres; he doesn’t need anybody especially that the police had already advised.” He indicated on the radio program.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwanza has expressed disgust over Mr. Hichilema’s visible celebratory mode over the deaths.

He said that it was saddening that the opposition have not turned the deaths into campaign messages as evidenced by Hichilema’s posts about them after every 20 minutes daily.

“It was unnecessary, it was uncalled for, but because our colleagues use deaths for political, we saw the death of people and what has followed is that every 20 minutes he is posting on his Facebook page about those deaths. It has become a campaign rally …It has become a campaign message, clearly, he is benefiting from the death of those people.” Said Mr. Mwanza.

On the other hand, Mr. Mwanza remained optimistic that President Lungu’s recovery plan will yield positive results.

“The Economic recovery plan will work. we want to encourage the Zambian people to remain patient to remain calm and to continue supporting President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because he has got a plan as far as the economy is concerned.” He stated .

