Zambia’s Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe of Shalom Ministries is the first person who has reached out to a Nigerian Prophet Seer 1 pleading for mercy.

Seeer 1 has given a 20 days ultimatum to PF ministers, Members of Parliament that got victory power’s from him to return it in person.

In a video circulating on Social Media, Seer 1 says he will kill all Ministers and Members of Parliament who are mistreating the Zambian people.

In 2016, Zambian Watch reported that Seer 1 had given big black rings for victory to Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kambwili, Harry Kalaba, Jean Kapata, Nkandu Luo and other clergy men such as Pastor Sunday Sinyangwe.

For those with a good eye sight, they will see that people mentioned above put on big black rings on their fingers and during Elections they put on both two hands.

Many Zambians criticized Zambian Watch that it was an outdated media because the rings on Ministers fingers was fashion and nothing else.

Today Seer 1 has demanded his ring power’s back.

He says he does not want phone calls or messages from Ministers but that they will have to travel to South Africa to meet Seer 1 by Sunday next week.

However Zambian Watch has just been briefed that Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe will be in South Africa on Thursday to meet with Seer 1. – Zambian Watch