Arguement erupts between President Edgar Lungu and his party officials infront of the Chitimukulu.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

An embarrassing heated and acrimonious argument about lack of effective party organisation erupted between President Lungu and his party officials, in the presence of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu who watched helplessly as the President accused his senior party officials for the loss of support in Northern Province.

The out of control debate that lacked decorum in the presence of the His Royal Highness appears to drag the Bemba Chief into partisan politics and may justify critics’ long standing assertions that he is a sympathetic to the PF.

Earlier in the same meeting, Senior Chief Chitimukulu announced that he had refused to meet UPND President Hakainde Hichilema because according to him, Hichilema had not condemned the remarks attacking him, and attributed to who the Chief described as HH’s close associates outside the UPND. The UPND leader denied the accusations.

video: