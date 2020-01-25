THREE suspected criminals armed with a Tezer gun and a sporting pistol have robbed a woman of Lusaka’s Emmasdale and got away with K300 after breaking into her house.

The incident happened yesterday around 10:30 hours at plot number Nine off Vubu road Emmasdale in which a woman identified as Sabinah Ayub Patel aged 37 years of the above address was robbed off K300 cash by the suspects who entered her house under the pretex of wanting to buy spices from her.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told Mwebantu in a statement that after the suspects were allowed entry into the house, the victim asked the guard to go inside the house to get the spices they ordered.

“As he went in the criminals produced a sporting pistol and Tezer gun, pointed at the victim and ordered her to lay down. The guard tried to ask what was happening but was hit with the sporting gun on the forehead skull and ordered to lay down or they were going to shoot him,” Hamoonga revealed.

Hamoonga said the suspected criminals then demanded money from the victim which she later surrendered K300 to them.

He said the maid who was washing clothes outside heard what was going on and ran outside to inform neighbors who quickly went to help.

“Two of the criminals sensed danger and ran away using a grey Toyota Spacio. One suspect Abraham Chembe aged 37 years of unmarked house number George compound tried to ran but was caught by members of the public who beat him up and was later brought to the station where he was rushed to Chipata first level Hospital,” Hamoonga said.

He said the beaten suspect was treated and discharged and is currently in custody.

And Hamoonga said police have recovered a sporting gun and that the guard Namushi Namushi sustained one cut on the forehead and on the sculp a medical report form was issued to him and statement recorded.