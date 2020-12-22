PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ARRESTING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR FLIMSY REASONS WILL BE COSTLY

Lusaka-22nd December 2020-As National Management Committee, we take note of the political summon of our President Hakainde Hichilema by the Police, and wish to warn that, we shall not sit back and watch the Patriotic Front ( PF) destroy our democracy and further shrink our political space.

We shall not tolerate intimidation aimed at crippling our fundamental rights and freedoms.

We are aware that the police are being used to create flimsy grounds for imposing tramped up charges against President Hichilema as a way of intimidating him.

President Hichilema has not become a politician today that Edgar Lungu and his PF would think of creating offences which do not exist.

Mr. Hichilema is not leading a small party which can be pushed anyhow and anywhere; we wish to warn that a further escalation of the scheme to arrest HH will be too costly for the whole country.

We are not going to watch the PF continue to persecute our President.

Further, we are aware, that the PF is so scared of facing President Hichilema in next year’s elections.

We urge President Edgar Lungu to concede that his party has no capacity to win through free, fair and credible 2021 polls.

Whether, PF wants it or not, President HH will be on the ballot paper, come next year August 2021.

We are ready to defend our democracy.

When the UPND takes over government after the 2021 general elections, we shall ensure that police work independently and professionally, devoid of political interference.

I thank you.

Issued by:

Hon Mutale Nalumango

UPND National Chairperson