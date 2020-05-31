Home politics PF VIDEO: B-Flow says he is angry with the way Zambians are being... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: B-Flow says he is angry with the way Zambians are being treated in their own country May 31, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS When in Leadership, Avoid Emotional Decisions zamobserver - May 31, 2020 0 VIDEO: B-Flow says he is angry with the way Zambians are being treated in... zamobserver - May 31, 2020 2 Fred Mmembe: The Supreme Architect Of Our Currect National Malaise zamobserver - May 31, 2020 1 Load more 2 COMMENTS It really pains me too bro. Reply There is one man who should answer for Zambia`s current debt problem.It is A.B.Chikwanda. For the whole period PF have been in power until yesterday, Mr.Chikwanda has provided the theoretical and practical justification for increasing Zambia`s debt and vigorously defended it.He has insulted any one who has discouraged escalation of Zambia`s debt.This one man is responsible for Zambia`s current economic status.He allowed a corrupt regime to over borrow and all the money went into corrupt people`s pockets.Majority of Zambians are greedy and unpatriotic like Mr.Chikwanda.I admire the love and passion B-Flow expresses for Zambia in this video.However every country,any country and whatever its endowment of natural resources might be, can only prosper and develop to the extent that it`s people are disciplined,honest and patriotic.Zambia at present greatly lacks such type of citizens. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It really pains me too bro.
There is one man who should answer for Zambia`s current debt problem.It is A.B.Chikwanda. For the whole period PF have been in power until yesterday, Mr.Chikwanda has provided the theoretical and practical justification for increasing Zambia`s debt and vigorously defended it.He has insulted any one who has discouraged escalation of Zambia`s debt.This one man is responsible for Zambia`s current economic status.He allowed a corrupt regime to over borrow and all the money went into corrupt people`s pockets.Majority of Zambians are greedy and unpatriotic like Mr.Chikwanda.I admire the love and passion B-Flow expresses for Zambia in this video.However every country,any country and whatever its endowment of natural resources might be, can only prosper and develop to the extent that it`s people are disciplined,honest and patriotic.Zambia at present greatly lacks such type of citizens.