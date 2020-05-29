A CNN reporter on the grounds in Minneapolis, Minnesota covering the protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, was arrested while giving a live report on-air.

Omar Jimenez, a black man, was giving updates on the protests that have since seen irate protesters burn the office of the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis. The precinct is where, Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, worked.

From what appeared in the live broadcast, it seemed the officers had earlier expressed misgivings on where Jimenez and his crew where positioned.

“…We can move back to where you like,” said Jimenez in response to some indistinct chatter from presumably an officer.

Jimenez continued, “This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us. Wherever you want us, we will go. We are getting out of your way.”

But Jimenez remained in that position with his crew, perhaps because the officers had not yet shown him where they wanted him to stand. He then returned to talking to CNN anchor John Berman. Shortly after explaining how the precinct fire had been handled by a team of firefighters and police, Jimenez was confronted by two officers.

One told the reporter, “You are under arrest, sir.” He was then handcuffed and taken away.

A CNN crew was arrested while giving a live television report in Minneapolis, where the crew was covering ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. They had clearly identified themselves as press. https://t.co/QklqlJm7mD pic.twitter.com/0xreuTPuWS — CNN International (@cnni) May 29, 2020

The rest of the team, including the producers and camera crew were also arrested and taken away. The camera was left on the ground.

CNN has since tweeted that while Jimenez was arrested, “A white reporter also on the ground was not.” Jimenez and his crew have since been released per a CNN update.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests after a video recording of the incident was shared to Twitter on Tuesday morning. Stores and other properties have been destroyed by protesters who have pointed to a systemic bias against black men by police.