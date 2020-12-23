LATEST NEWS

2 COMMENTS

  1. I THINK IT WAS A PLANNED MOVE BY PF TO AT LEAST HAVE SOME PEOPLE BEING KILLED FOR THE PURPOSE OF THEIR SACRIFICE. IF YOU HAVE SEEN HOW PF OPERATES, EVERY CHRISTMAS AND EASTER TIME THEY ARREST AND KILL PEOPLE. THIS IS THE MAIN PROOF TO SAY LUNGU AND ALL PF MEMBERS ARE SATANISTS AND DEVILS. NO SHAME. CAN YOU SEE, THE SAME KILLER LIFTED THE DEAD PERSON.

  2. Amateur Policing!
    You don’t use live amo to disperse an unarmed peaceful crowd! If anything, the video is clear that Police are the ones who provoked the situation.
    How many more people must die before Kampyongo and Kanganja are brought to book to answer for ECL’s bl00dshed?

