Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has accused the United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema of being the one sending Seer 1 to accuse PF Leaders of getting black charms.
Mr. Lusambo says PF is ready for Seer 1 and Hichilema in 2021 because PF does not believe in charms.
Speaking when he addressed PF members in Kabushi yesterday, Bowmnan Lusambo says “Seer 1 is a Mambala”.
He said if people in the PF got powers from Seer 1, why is it that it never won any Election in Southern Province.
“What powers do you have iwe Mambala? We are waiting for you with Hakainde who sent you to talk rubbish! What powers do you have? You are just an Idiot and we are waiting for you in 2021. If you gave PF powers, why is it that we didn’t win in Southern Province? Is Southern Province not Zambia? There were no Election or PF did not field in candidates in that region? Stop being petty iwe mambala” said Lusambo.
You, pf, didn’t win in Southern, North Western and Western because you failed to bewitch those people. You only managed to bewitch your relatives. It is Our Living God Who is Exposing you. God, Answer Our Prayer Soon.
Learn to respect others young man u won’t be there permanently why adding HH in the issue is it bcos u are afraid of HH or what ? Politics are dirty game indeed .
We never saw the $atanic ring on HH’s fingers. Let’s talk about $atanism in PF and how they wish to mix $atanism and Christianity!
We don’t know who is talking rubbish between the two!!! As a public figure you lose nothing by taming your tongue and use civilised language! Uncouth language has a bearing on one’s ghetto background. People are sick and tired of the rhetoric of heaping the blame on one person. This only goes to show how stiff scared of him you are.