Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has accused the United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema of being the one sending Seer 1 to accuse PF Leaders of getting black charms.

Mr. Lusambo says PF is ready for Seer 1 and Hichilema in 2021 because PF does not believe in charms.

Speaking when he addressed PF members in Kabushi yesterday, Bowmnan Lusambo says “Seer 1 is a Mambala”.

He said if people in the PF got powers from Seer 1, why is it that it never won any Election in Southern Province.

“What powers do you have iwe Mambala? We are waiting for you with Hakainde who sent you to talk rubbish! What powers do you have? You are just an Idiot and we are waiting for you in 2021. If you gave PF powers, why is it that we didn’t win in Southern Province? Is Southern Province not Zambia? There were no Election or PF did not field in candidates in that region? Stop being petty iwe mambala” said Lusambo.