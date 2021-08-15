Home politics PF VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo cries for the embarrassing PF loss bizarrepoliticsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo cries for the embarrassing PF loss August 16, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Lungu is to blame for allowing the country to be ruled by very dull people like Tutwa, Lusambo, Kaizer, KAMPYONGO and Mwila Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Lungu is to blame for allowing the country to be ruled by very dull people like Tutwa, Lusambo, Kaizer, KAMPYONGO and Mwila