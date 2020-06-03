Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has given Gospel artist, Chisenga Mumbi popularly known as Kings Malembe Malembe, Hip-hop and Dance hall artist, Brian Mumba Kasoka Bwembya also known as B-flow and photographer, Chellah Tukuta a 24hrs ultimatum to apologize and stop demeaning the presidency.

The trio have taken social media by storm after they openly issued their displeasure to President Edgar Lungu over the happenings in the country and the oppression that Zambians are going through at the hands of the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Lusambo told Journalists that the trio have been using social media to assault the office of the president by issuing statements that can put the president’s name to shame.

He further says his office will not tolerate any lawlessness especially if it concerns the head of state.