Lusaka Province Minister, Hon. Bowman Lusambo has told Chimweka and Danny that he is going to ensure that people advocating for the human rights of those being whipped for defying the Presidential directives, will also be whipped.

Mr. Lusambo featured on this ended Saturday’s edition of the “Weekend Marathon Breakfast Show” where he also explained that Church goers congregating for over an hour also face being whipped. -Diamond TV