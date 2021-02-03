Home politics PF VIDEO: Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa Says Its Better We Rig Elections... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa Says Its Better We Rig Elections Rather Than Allowing Someone To Rule February 3, 2021 7 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Sweden to terminate relations with Zambia due to PF corruption zamobserver - February 3, 2021 0 VIDEO: Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa Says Its Better We Rig Elections Rather Than... zamobserver - February 3, 2021 7 We’re In A Hurry To Deliver On Promises Made To Our People – President... zamobserver - February 3, 2021 0 VIDEO: Kafue Constituency aspirant for MP Max Chongu Dismisses Threats By Hon. Kelvin Sampa zamobserver - February 3, 2021 0 VIDEO: “We will only stay away from your man if you are the one... zamobserver - February 3, 2021 0 Honeybee Scandal Deepens As Two ZABS Employees Who Were Forced To Fake Lab Results... zamobserver - February 3, 2021 3 Load more 7 COMMENTS Look at this fool! Who do you think you are? God is a better judge. Te iwe iyo. Reply Is this Catholic Priest normal? Does the Catholic church now approve rigging of elections in a democratic country which have laws for transparent, free and fair elections? Does this priest have the blessing of the Catholic church on his rantings?? Reply Don’t tell people sat down listening to a priest behaving like a trump supporter pissing on democratic tenets and institutions. its this type of humans that trashed congress and pissed on democracy and people’s will. personally when a preacher goes offside in his preaching i leave the church for another service next weekend, Jesus would not sit quietly and listen to such a sermon, he would rebuke that pharisee. Reply This behaviour is not different from the hillbillies that trashed congress house. Reply You are very stupid and idiot you father Reply father lupupa,no sorry.yewe pf carder in catholic gown.God will punish you for such summon of divisions(Rwanda mascare was started by people like you.).remove that gown and start campaigning for pf.you are a beneficial of stolen money.God is watching Mr lupupa(not father lupupa) Reply It is better for Barotseland to leave the country called Zambia than to remain in it where some people, even men of God preach hate and some people are declared second class citizens unfit to rule. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Look at this fool! Who do you think you are? God is a better judge. Te iwe iyo.
Is this Catholic Priest normal? Does the Catholic church now approve rigging of elections in a democratic country which have laws for transparent, free and fair elections? Does this priest have the blessing of the Catholic church on his rantings??
Don’t tell people sat down listening to a priest behaving like a trump supporter pissing on democratic tenets and institutions. its this type of humans that trashed congress and pissed on democracy and people’s will. personally when a preacher goes offside in his preaching i leave the church for another service next weekend, Jesus would not sit quietly and listen to such a sermon, he would rebuke that pharisee.
This behaviour is not different from the hillbillies that trashed congress house.
You are very stupid and idiot you father
father lupupa,no sorry.yewe pf carder in catholic gown.God will punish you for such summon of divisions(Rwanda mascare was started by people like you.).remove that gown and start campaigning for pf.you are a beneficial of stolen money.God is watching Mr lupupa(not father lupupa)
It is better for Barotseland to leave the country called Zambia than to remain in it where some people, even men of God preach hate and some people are declared second class citizens unfit to rule.