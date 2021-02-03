LATEST NEWS

Load more

7 COMMENTS

  2. Is this Catholic Priest normal? Does the Catholic church now approve rigging of elections in a democratic country which have laws for transparent, free and fair elections? Does this priest have the blessing of the Catholic church on his rantings??

  3. Don’t tell people sat down listening to a priest behaving like a trump supporter pissing on democratic tenets and institutions. its this type of humans that trashed congress and pissed on democracy and people’s will. personally when a preacher goes offside in his preaching i leave the church for another service next weekend, Jesus would not sit quietly and listen to such a sermon, he would rebuke that pharisee.

  6. father lupupa,no sorry.yewe pf carder in catholic gown.God will punish you for such summon of divisions(Rwanda mascare was started by people like you.).remove that gown and start campaigning for pf.you are a beneficial of stolen money.God is watching Mr lupupa(not father lupupa)

  7. It is better for Barotseland to leave the country called Zambia than to remain in it where some people, even men of God preach hate and some people are declared second class citizens unfit to rule.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here