Home politics PF VIDEO: CBU Students Chants UPND Forward Slogan As They Welcome The Bus... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: CBU Students Chants UPND Forward Slogan As They Welcome The Bus Donated By President Lungu February 22, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS President Lungu has only been in office for 1 term and deserves second term... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 0 Gor Mahia players attack the referee after NAPSA denied them a chance in the... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 0 Kanganja Sir Bwana Mkubwa Don’t Destroy Your Name Completely There Is Life After Being... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 1 VIDEO: CBU Students Chants UPND Forward Slogan As They Welcome The Bus Donated By... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 2 VIDEO: KBF explains why Lungu should not be allowed to go through a third... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 0 Paul Kagame Tells Africa Leaders To Continue The Late Muammar Gaddafi’s Vision About... zamobserver - February 22, 2021 0 Load more 2 COMMENTS last time the students wailed like this was when mafish died, that marco looks old model to me and why is it powered by e..? Reply Students want change Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
last time the students wailed like this was when mafish died, that marco looks old model to me and why is it powered by e..?
Students want change