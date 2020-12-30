Charity Katanga,the embarrassment of the Zambian Police; the case of gassing and phantom cats.
During the gassing of innocent citizens by the PF, Charity Katanga excused the criminalities in which hundreds of defenceless men, women and children perished, to mysterious cats that turned into human beings.
Well, President Edgar Lungu has now appointed her as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.
is this not the “gassers are turning into cats” woman?
She was seeing people turn into cats for sure.