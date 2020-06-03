Home politics PF VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta asks Hon. Bowman Lusambo to apologize politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta asks Hon. Bowman Lusambo to apologize June 3, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta asks Hon. Bowman Lusambo to apologize zamobserver - June 3, 2020 0 PHOTOS: ZAMBIA’S FIRST FEMALE PATHOLOGIST zamobserver - June 3, 2020 1 PF EXPELS KBF zamobserver - June 3, 2020 6 ZESCO SPEAKS OUT ON ITS FAST FINISHING UNITS zamobserver - June 3, 2020 0 New Rules At Parliament, Mps Not Allowed To Go Against Their Committee Recommendations zamobserver - June 3, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.