Home politics PF VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta’s Arrest By Dora Siliya Because She Has Been Exposed!... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta’s Arrest By Dora Siliya Because She Has Been Exposed! – Lily Mutamz June 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Chellah Tukuta’s Arrest By Dora Siliya Because She Has Been Exposed! – Lily... zamobserver - June 18, 2020 0 Tsega Tayali joins the fight zamobserver - June 18, 2020 0 WATCH LIVE: Kambwili and HH holding a press briefing zamobserver - June 18, 2020 0 VIDEO: Mutale Mwanza Asks President Lungu To Take The Wheel Since The Minister’s Are... zamobserver - June 18, 2020 0 We Shall Whip Those Who Will Dare Demonstrate Against Lungu, Govt, Says Paul Moonga zamobserver - June 18, 2020 2 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.