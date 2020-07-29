CHIEF HAMAUNDU GRILLS HH OVER MWINE LUBEMBA

Credit: Smart Eagles

CHIEF HAMAUNDU of Pemba district in Southern Province has condemned opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for threatening to dethrone His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people.

And the traditional leader has distanced the Tonga speaking people of Pemba from a narrative projected by UPND suggesting that all his tribesmen and women belong to the opposition political party.

Meanwhile, Chief Hamaundu has strongly condemned the opposition UPND cadres in Monze district for their behavior towards the Head of State saying they will never succeed in painting the Tonga speaking people as being against government.

“I want to condemn strongest the information which we have received and is still running that the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is attacking the Chitimukulu. He has absolutely no mandate of attacking traditional leaders. We are against that wish. Let him stay away from Chiefs because we are working with the government of the day,” said Chief Hamaundu.

The traditional leader has applauded government for its continued efforts to unite and develop the entire nation under the motto of ‘one Zambia, one Nation’ without leaving anyone behind.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s mandate will go beyond 2021 because he has embraced all tribes and regions with a peaceful and tender heart.

“Just this past month on the 30th, I was called to go and commission a newly constructed Clinic at Munyama far West of my Chiefdom and at Mayasanino. These Clinics are ready to be opened through the help of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s government.”

And Chief Hamaundu has expressed optimism in the mobilisation efforts being spearheaded by PF National Mobilisation Committee member Bizwell Mutale in Pemba district and Southern Province as a uniting factor.

“We have seen that through Mr Bizwell Mutale and his team, we are going to make a very big development and that Southern Province will change from being called opposers to working with the current government.”

He has further called on government to be at liberty and operate freely across all the Chiefdoms in Southern Province.

“We want to call upon government to operate freely in our Chiefdoms without being intimidated. We even call on the media to broadcast the development happening in our region on TV and Radio for everyone to view as that is able to unite our people instead of just broadcasting opinions from the opposition which only divides the country.”