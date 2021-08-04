CHIENGI POLICE IN NEAR PUNCH UP WITH LOCALS AFTER INSULTING AND SHOOTING AT NALUMANGO.

There was tension after Puta Police Officer In Charge Mwashingwa Chewe unleashed couple of insults to calm UPND vice president Mutale Nalumango and Member of National Management Committee Felix Ngoma .



Chiengi Police who were accompanied by some PF cadres then fired Two gun shots at opposition UPND Alliance Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango in what looked like an attempt of threatening her to stop her stormy door to door campaigns in Northern Province.

But local UPND sympathizers mobilized and took both Police and cadres on until there was a reinforcement of Zambia army who unlike police, allowed the UPND vice president to continue with her programs without colliding with the opponents (PF).