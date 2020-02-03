A NURSE at Chilenje’s First Level Hospital in Lusaka, Lulia Mwisa has died aged 27.

Mwisa had been at the hospital for about three years and attached to the Labour Ward until her death.

Last October, a short video clip of the uniformed Mwisa dancing to “Parte after Parte” in the ward was widely shared by social media users.

She died yesterday in Chingola on the Copperbelt where she went to visit her parents after a short illness according to a workmate who declined to be named.

Her friends, workmates and those who encountered her have been reacting with shock and sadness on social media.

“I remember your words of encouragement in my first year, a calm and cheerful Nurse you were, LHI Mourns you” Mundiah Nawah wrote on Facebook in reaction to Mwisa’s death.

Funeral gathering is in Chingola at her parents’ home.