CHILUFYA TAYALI, BRIAN MUSHIMBA RECORDED PHONE CALL ON IMS SPEED CAMERA CORRUPTION

There’s a recorded phone conversation that has gone viral where Chilufya Tayali accuses Brian Mushimba who was Transport Minister and in charge of RSTA at the time the speed camera deal was done with Intelligent Mobility Solutions.

Tayali accuses Brian Mushimba of having received $250,000 dollar bribe from IMS.

The Financial Intelligence Centre report of 2018 states categorically that two senior government officials received $250,000 and $200,000 each.

One was determined by News Diggers through whistle blowers to have been Zindaba Soko who received $200,000 in his bank account at Stanbic.

The second one who received $250,000 has always been a mystery, his/her identity has never been revealed, and has never been charged but the FIC has the evidence and President Edgar Lungu knows who this person is.

It’s now becoming apparent who this second person who received $250,000 is. -NDC