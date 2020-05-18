By Kalani Muchima
Chinese restaurant and shop operating in Lusaka’s longacres turns away a Zambian on account that he is black and a foreigner. Yes a foreigner in his own country
Zambians wake up your country is being taken away. The Chinese have regrouped and you are still sleeping.
Zambians should be very careful. The Chinese you are embracing in a naive manner will soon be turning against you and you will not be able to chase them away you drove the British. They will even screw your women hard so that the whole of Zambia turns yellow.