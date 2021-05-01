Home politics PF VIDEO: Chishimba Kambwili is live at PF Secretariat politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Chishimba Kambwili is live at PF Secretariat May 1, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 2 COMMENTS Liar kambwili muselela kwa kaba u are afraid of going into jail with your three counts . Talk about your failure to run NDC . Lungu open your eyes no more appearing on ballot . Mushibila masala has joined you . Kambwili donot think that u are clever . Gif is seeing all your false accusations against the opposition where u belonged. Just say u are Brooke and want your businesses opened. May Holy Ghost fire from heaven burn your tongue. Kambwili u will know no peace as long as u start talking about UPND. Be careful you will regret what will happen to you . So now is the PF cadres compensate you for the Zambians to see your wife’s nakedness. Stupid idiot kambwili just go and eat quietly these remaining 2months. Donot talk about the poor because you have chosen to join the thieves to loot poor Zambians wealth Reply “Pressure makes Diamonds” you have failed the test mudala. Goodbye. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
“Pressure makes Diamonds” you have failed the test mudala. Goodbye.