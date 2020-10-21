Lusaka 21st October 2020

For Immediate Release

POLICE DENIES CHANDA KAMBWILI BOND

The Daughter to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party President Dr Chishimba Kambwili will spend another night in the police cells.

Chanda Kambwili was arrested yesterday and charged with allegedly assault.

By yesterday 14:30hrs Chanda meet her bond conditions but as usual there were some delaying tactics from the officers at Kabwata, later the arresting officer stated that his hands were tight as he had received instructions from higher authorities.

Today again the NDC officials moved from office to office up to the level of Lusaka police commissioner but still nothing fruitful came out.

At about 16:30hrs today we received reports that Chanda’s docket had been taken to National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) and she’s expected to appear before the Lusaka magistrate court tomorrow.

Issued by: NDC Media Department