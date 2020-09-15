CHITIMUKULU REFUSES TO MEET HH OVER INSULTS
Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II says he declined to meet UPND President Hakainde Hichilema because his alliance partner James Lukuku insulted him.
The traditional leader says Mr. Hichilema refused to distance himself from the insults unleashed by Lukuku.
He says traditional leaders must be impartial but work with the Government of the day.
The ParamountChief was speaking when President Edgar Lungu paid a courtesy call on him today at his palace in Mungwi District, Northern Province.
I thought this could have been an opportune time to sit and find common ground on whatever is going on between them, if the chief is bible believing christian, was this not the right time for the two of them to talk and then after they fail thats when he was suppose to bring it to the public(church leaders).
You 100 percent right my dear……
Stupid chief and calls himself to be a leader. This is how he is managing his surbodinates. Nibakulu chabe no nzelu . What is he going do next year when HH ascends ti statehouse.
Who doesn’t know chitimukulu is PF. Let him remain, see how he’s going to behave in 2021 after ba mwankole are eliminated. He only has one vote. Did you hear him say anything during gassing or about the 58 people who died as a result of gassing. Forget about him. Was he the one that was insulted? Mwankole beneficiary!