CHITIMUKULU REFUSES TO MEET HH OVER INSULTS

Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II says he declined to meet UPND President Hakainde Hichilema because his alliance partner James Lukuku insulted him.

The traditional leader says Mr. Hichilema refused to distance himself from the insults unleashed by Lukuku.

He says traditional leaders must be impartial but work with the Government of the day.

The ParamountChief was speaking when President Edgar Lungu paid a courtesy call on him today at his palace in Mungwi District, Northern Province.