An organisation called the Christian Coalition says that they will not allow anyone to boo President Edgar Lungu as was the case in Monze. The organisation has also further urged President Lungu to fire those who are managing his facebook page.
What will they do? Will they erase the booing with fasting and prayers, so that it never happened if it did? Ubupuba bulemonekela fye kwi shina ati Christian Coalition in what sense? kulanda fye ati Lungu’s worshippers.
Such characters will just discourage you from being Christian. Because they make you ask, does it really matter whether 1 is Christian or not when those processing to b Christians will flout the Christian values anyhow anytime anywhere? With all that Lungu and his govt are known for, you wonder whether the Christian God is God in heaven or money on earth! It seems the Christian is ready to forego the holy promises of an endless life in heaven for a gain in monetary or other wealth on earth. It seems the doubting tomases who doubt the promises of Christianity have a point. Some Christians behaviour just worsens the situation. I feel lonely spiritually having been made to think the invisible spiritual world of God so spoken about worldwide may be just an imagination!