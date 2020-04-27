Christopher Yaluma launches a brutal anti Tonga tribal campaign in Malole Constituency.

Commerce and Trade Minister Christopher Bwalya Yamuma has kicked off a blistering tribal rant against Tongas as he launched his reelection campaign in Malole Constituency of Northern Province today.

Yaluma claimed that no PF supporter can walk the streets of Southern Province draped in party colours, because Tongas would beat them. PF under Deputy National Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and other various PF officials have been freely campaigning in Southern Province without any violent incidents.

Yaluma’s wife is a Tonga, a Mrs. Hamanenga from Monze but lives and works in Johannesburg. The wife’s father (Mr. Hamanenga) was at one time MP for Monze. We wonder how their wives, children, in-laws from both sides feel with such characters.

