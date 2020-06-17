 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

1 COMMENT

  1. Increase of nomination fees is an administrative issue that is easy to deal with. It does not involve the law. The problem is serious polarization that has hit our country. Political parties don´t want to work together on common issues that affect them. This is not the first time ECZ has made proposals to increase fees. In the past elections ECZ has made similar proposals. In the past, political parties including the ruling party together engaged ECZ for reduction of fees, which was achieved. But now political parties are only busy complaining on social media. hey are divided.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here